Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swagat.
music

Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'

  • Neha Bhasin shares how she was fat shamed, but has now learnt to feel sexy just the way she is.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:56 AM IST

Singer Neha Bhasin has said that she has learnt to be comfortable in her own skin, but revealed that during her stint with the pop group Viva, she was often fat-shamed.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram Stories, Neha wrote, "I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday. I am 65kgs here. I put on weight in quarantine and I have never felt sexier. Weight is a number you can change but shaming one self is damaging and toxic. Sex appeal is not in your body parts. It's in you."

Neha Bhasin shares her thoughts on fat shaming.(Instagram)
Neha Bhasin shares her thoughts on fat shaming.(Instagram)

She also posted a few pictures of Matahari, emphasising on the importance of confidence, and not size, when it comes to sex appeal. "Sexist exotic lady of all times #matahari didn't have abs. It's time we embrace human bodies in their natural form. I am all for fitness but I do not condone fat shaming, starvation, low esteem because actresses have washboard abs. Judging oneself and others, fake beauty standards, lies on social media by women who may have had procedures, put out wrong messages."

Neha shared her views on sex appeal.(Instagram)
Neha shared her views on sex appeal.(Instagram)


She posted another picture and captioned it, "Sex appeal in not in your size, it's in you. Be you."

Also read: Sara Ali Khan has a witty reply when paparazzi ask about where she's headed

Neha recently released her romantic track Taara. Talking about her journey, Neha told Hindustan Times recently, “My journey has been topsy turvy. I started out as a pop singer, then pop died down, and I had to dig my feet into Bollywood which is not something I wanted actually. I didn’t know how to do it, I wasn’t trained to be a playback singer. Back in the day you didn’t have auto tune, you had to be a really good singer, music directors wouldn’t let you stand agar aapko gaana nahi aata toh."

