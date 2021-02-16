Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'
- Neha Bhasin shares how she was fat shamed, but has now learnt to feel sexy just the way she is.
Singer Neha Bhasin has said that she has learnt to be comfortable in her own skin, but revealed that during her stint with the pop group Viva, she was often fat-shamed.
Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram Stories, Neha wrote, "I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday. I am 65kgs here. I put on weight in quarantine and I have never felt sexier. Weight is a number you can change but shaming one self is damaging and toxic. Sex appeal is not in your body parts. It's in you."
She also posted a few pictures of Matahari, emphasising on the importance of confidence, and not size, when it comes to sex appeal. "Sexist exotic lady of all times #matahari didn't have abs. It's time we embrace human bodies in their natural form. I am all for fitness but I do not condone fat shaming, starvation, low esteem because actresses have washboard abs. Judging oneself and others, fake beauty standards, lies on social media by women who may have had procedures, put out wrong messages."
She posted another picture and captioned it, "Sex appeal in not in your size, it's in you. Be you."
Also read: Sara Ali Khan has a witty reply when paparazzi ask about where she's headed
Neha recently released her romantic track Taara. Talking about her journey, Neha told Hindustan Times recently, “My journey has been topsy turvy. I started out as a pop singer, then pop died down, and I had to dig my feet into Bollywood which is not something I wanted actually. I didn’t know how to do it, I wasn’t trained to be a playback singer. Back in the day you didn’t have auto tune, you had to be a really good singer, music directors wouldn’t let you stand agar aapko gaana nahi aata toh."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'
- Neha Bhasin shares how she was fat shamed, but has now learnt to feel sexy just the way she is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Udhas: Love for ghazals is not going to fade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nihar is really pampering me and looking after me: Neeti Mohan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper KR$NA: Artists are becoming huge without the help of Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney and Janet Jackson: 'I know I failed'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreya Ghoshal: Live music scene is demolished amid the pandemic, it has to rise from the ashes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar does the ‘booty shake’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video
- Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a fun dance video with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The two were seen grooving to her brother Tony Kakkar's song Booty Shake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jubin on online concert for Uttarakhand victims: Music is all I’ve to offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for misappropriation of funds, cheating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar shares handwritten fan letter she received on flight
- Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she got a handwritten note from her fans on a flight that she was in. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badshah: My non-film music has always spoken much more for me than film music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It is easier to get a break than to sustain your career in the Bollywood music industry: Priya Saraiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagjit Singh birthday: 5 lesser-known facts about the ghazal singer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox