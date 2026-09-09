‘Angoor na mile toh khate hain’: Neha Kakkar takes a dig at Sunidhi Chauhan for calling singing reality shows ‘scripted’
Neha Kakkar criticised Sunidhi Chauhan's remarks about reality shows, implying that those who fail often dismiss the value of reality shows.
The debate over how ‘real’ singing reality shows are has taken another turn, with Neha Kakkar taking a pointed dig at Sunidhi Chauhan. While Sunidhi has previously spoken about stepping away from reality shows over concerns about scripting and the use of Auto-Tune, Neha has now defended the format and questioned such criticism. Her comments, however, have not gone down well with several people online, with some calling them "disrespectful".
Neha Kakkar reacts to Sunidhi Chauhan's comments about reality shows
During the launch of I-POPSTAR Volume 2, Neha interacted with the media. When she was asked whether the popularity of singing reality shows had declined because singers such as Sunidhi Chauhan have accused them of being fake and scripted, Neha replied, "The fame declined because I stopped doing it. The TRPs were at their highest as long as I was doing it."
She further took a dig at Sunidhi and said, "Sorry, but I would like to say, 'angoor naa mile toh angoor khate hain' log aisa bolte hain toh waisa hi hai. Angoor jisko nahi milte usko khatte hi lagte hain. Yeh show bilkul scripted nahi hai (When someone cannot get what they want, they tend to convince themselves that it wasn’t worth having anyway. This show is not at all scripted). People's lives are never scripted. Of course, we all come from a humble background, and if I get emotional listening to someone's story, so it's natural."
Internet reacts to Neha Kakkar's comments
Neha's comments sparked a mixed reaction online, with some users criticising her response. One comment read, "Want this level of delusion." Another commented, "this is so disrespectful. The Kakkar family cannot sing a song even in a studio and Sunidhi delivers the best live concerts in India." Another comment read, "The audacity!"
What did Sunidhi Chauhan say?
In a recent conversation with Shekhar Suman, Sunidhi revealed that she is not comfortable with how some reality shows operate nowadays. She said, "I was a part of it for a very long time, but then I decided to stop because I felt it wasn't the right place for me. I couldn't continue with it. It's a very sad thing because earlier, people used Auto-Tune only to create a particular sound or effect in songs. It was done to give the music a certain style and make it sound better.”
“You can't do that in a reality show, where you are supposed to be all real and honest. When that started happening in reality shows, I felt things were going in a direction I couldn't accept. That's when I chose to step away, and I'm much happier.”
In 2024, Sunidhi had also spoken about how reality shows had become scripted and fake. Speaking to Raj Shamani, she said that there was no drama on Indian Idol in its early days, but things gradually changed. She also noted that everything on television is now edited and manipulated, as showmakers aim to present every singer in a positive light. According to Sunidhi, this can leave viewers confused when a contestant who appeared to perform well is eliminated in the following episode.
Sunidhi also revealed that one of the most shocking and disturbing aspects for her was being asked by the makers to promote a specific contestant regardless of their performance.
Neha Kakkar on I-POPSTAR Volume 2
Meanwhile, Neha is gearing up for I-POPSTAR Volume 2. She joins fellow mentors Aditya Rikhari and KING, as well as host Wicked Sunny (Vikalp Dwivedi). The show will premiere on Amazon MX Player, although its release date has not yet been announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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