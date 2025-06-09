‘New Lipa just dropped’: Dua Lipa’s lookalike sister Rina sets the Internet ablaze with viral photo

Dua Lipa’s younger sister, Rina Lipa, has been making the rounds on X. Fans are doing double-takes over the striking resemblance between the sisters, with many praising Rina’s style, charm, and growing social media presence. Fans are buzzing over Rina Lipa, Dua Lipa's younger sister, who bears a striking resemblance to the pop star.(@dualipa/Instagram)

Also Read: Who is Nat Wolff? Billie Eilish's rumored new boyfriend spotted kissing her in Italy

Dua Lipa’s lookalike sister captures attention of the internet

The internet was shocked as fans discovered that Dua Lipa has a sister, especially with their striking family resemblance. The frenzy began after a photo of the two sisters in matching black bikinis went viral on social media, gaining over nine million views.

Rina, a model and actress with over 800,000 Instagram followers, is known for her close bond with her pop star sister, Dua. Often seen vacationing together or attending fashion-forward events, Rina shares glimpses of her stylish life online– from chic outfits to dinners at upscale restaurants. Despite their five-year age gap, the sisters are clearly close, with Dua recently calling Rina her “built-in best friend” and the life of every party in a heartfelt birthday tribute, as reported by The New York Post.

The 24-year-old also posted a similar birthday wish for Dua on her birthday. She wrote, “Thank you for being my sister and best friend all in one! Every part of you simply amazes me and I couldn’t be prouder to be your sissy! Love you.” Not much is available in the public domain about Rina apart from this at the moment.

Also Read: DDG and India Love fuel romance speculation following viral pool party video: Watch

Fans react to Dua Lipa's lookalike sister

A user wrote, “There’s another one?” A second user wrote, “They’re both so beautiful.” A third user wrote, “hell they produced two 10/10's some serious genetics.” Another user wrote, “Oh my god there are two of them.” While one user wrote, “new Lipa just dropped.”