Nick Jonas talks about embracing Hinduism, says he and Priyanka Chopra are raising daughter Malti with Hindu values

Singer Nick Jonas recently reflected on how his marriage to Priyanka Chopra introduced him to a world of culture, traditions and faith that now feels like home. Sharing how India and Hinduism have become an important part of his life, Nick spoke about raising their daughter with strong cultural values in a multi-religious household. Nick Jonas talks about embracing Hinduism after marriage to Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas talks about Hinduism In a conversation on the Sach Sang Show, Nick spoke about how he had always wanted a big extended family and a partner who shared the same vision. He added, “It was kind of magic when I went to India for the first time and got the chance to spend time with her family and friends and experience her culture in a more meaningful way. You know, some of my favourite traditions and holidays are now Indian traditions. Some of my favourite memories in life are either based in India or India-adjacent, and it’s pretty incredible.”

He further spoke about Hinduism, saying, “I have learned a lot about Hinduism as well, which is just amazing. It’s profound and beautiful. The practice of karma — doing unto others as you would like to have done to you — and good things coming back to you if you do good. Dharma is beautiful, and we are raising our daughter to have real Hindu values and an understanding of them in a meaningful way. I am very blessed to have a multicultural and multi-religious family.”

Nick added that his faith has also evolved over the years. He revealed that faith remains a very important part of who he is, noting that it has changed since his childhood days, when he would listen to his father preach.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marriage Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony that included both Hindu and Christian rituals. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022 via surrogacy. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Priyanka is often seen celebrating Hindu festivals such as Diwali, Holi and Karwa Chauth with Nick and Malti, and frequently shares adorable photos with them on social media.