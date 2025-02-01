RM has ‘many things’ to tell BTS ARMY when he returns as ‘civilian’ Kim Namjoon: 'I'll be able to talk at some point'

BTS leader RM, who is scheduled to complete his South Korean military service in June, penned a long note for his fans. Taking to Weverse on Saturday, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, wrote a note and also shared a selfie. In the picture, Namjoon was dressed in military uniform. (Also Read | BTS RM breaks silence amidst misunderstanding over snow photo) BTS' RM shared a long note for the BTS ARMY.

RM calls himself an ‘old uncle’

As translated by X (formerly Twitter) user @BTS_Trans, he wrote, "Hello to all of you, who I love so dearly. Have you had a good Seollal? Did you eat some tteokguk (rice cake soup eaten during Seollal). I don't know how I got here but I'm already 32 years old in Korean age. I see myself desperately insisting that I'm 30 according to international age, and it hits me that I've really become an old uncle now. (To make matters worse, like a real loser of a man, I add on that actually, being 30 today is the equivalent of being 4 or 5 years younger back in the day..)."

RM is now Sergeant Kim

He added, "Have a happy new year. Since I forgot to wish you at the beginning of the year. Ah also, I, Kim Namjoon, am now finally a sergeant(...) Sergeant Kim !! Everyone's been getting early promotions so I think all four of us are probably now sergeants. I am proud, but..apparently, they say this is where military life actually starts hehe; still, I'm really happy that my next promotion will be to 'civilian'. I'm happy because I'm a sergeant.."

RM talks about his early days of military

Namjoon also wrote, "I remember when I first enlisted, all my instructors at the training camp and seniors at the base camp wished me a happy new year by saying things like, 'You really think 2025's coming?', '2025's not coming anytime soon, not even in your dreams'. And yet, it's surprising but, time does indeed pass. Thought it does feel like it's been more than two years..And so of course, I'm also doing the same thing for my juniors. 'My friend - 2026? Do you really...' Yeah. It's childish. I'm aware. Act my age? I don't wanna."

RM on sharing his thoughts with fans after discharge

The BTS leader also said, "2024 was an extraordinary year in many ways. Good or bad, I think it's definitely one that I'm going to remember for a long time. How was it for you? For me, I think seeing two members get out and give a lot of support made me feel jealous and relieved. Being a civilian is the best. When I return as acivilian Kim Namjoon, I have so many things that I want to tell you. Including things that are difficult to talk about right now... I think I should be able to talk about them in my own way at some point. Whenever I can't sleep and am wandering in the night, it's always something I think about. It'll pass, surely.. June 10 is coming. I will definitely be laughing then. Just gotta laugh like hohahhohoho!"

RM shaves head

"It's already February. About 4 months left now. And when March comes, I'll be at the 100 day point..As always, I will be here, working out, playing in the band, listening to music and watching movies and learning on the weekends, preparing to go back. I hope you all stay well and healthy. I shaved my head, on the occasion of my promotion to sergeant. I'm attaching a picture. Ah, the picture is from before I shaved my head though. Anyway! I'm getting by, however I can, so don't worry too much. I love you (heart face emojis)," concluded his note.

Responding to his note, BTS member J-Hope commented, “There's really not much time left!! It's going fast!! Fighting!! Our guy!!”

About RM, BTS

RM is a part of BTS, which also includes Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Jin returned after completing his service in June 2024. J-Hope was the next member to get a military discharge. The rest of the members will also get their military discharge this year.

The group is expected to reunite this year once all members have completed their service. They performed their last concert together in 2022 at the Yet to Come event in Busan, South Korea.