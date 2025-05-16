Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was ‘dry humping’ a Kardashian at Met Gala? Bombshell claim emerges amid trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is already battling serious federal charges in court, and now another bizarre claim from his past has resurfaced. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing federal trial takes a strange turn as Megyn Kelly reveals a bizarre claim of him dry humping a Kardashian in a women's restroom.(Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Megyn Kelly, while speaking on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, claimed she saw the rapper was “dry humping” with a Kardashian inside a women’s restroom during a previous Met Gala night.

“I went to the Met Gala. I went two years Maureen... The thing I remember is P. Diddy, in the restroom, cozying up, the women’s restroom, that’s why I was there, dry humping a Kardashian,” Kelly said.

“There were multiple Kardashians in there and like some other lame supermodel, not the supermodels we grew up with, those lame influencer types. They were all in there. No-one was using the bathroom, they were smoking and dry humping... and that was P. Diddy.”

Kelly attended the Met Gala in 2016 and 2017, both of which saw several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Interestingly, the 2017 Met's one now-viral bathroom selfie shows that it included Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Diddy himself, and others like A$AP Rocky and Willow Smith.

Who was the Kardashian with Diddy at the Gala night?

This resurfaced anecdote comes amid an ongoing federal trial where Combs is facing a range of serious charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

Prosecutors allege that Combs maintained control over his alleged victims through blackmail, coercion, and in some cases, violence.

On Tuesday, his former partner, Cassie Ventura, took the stand and testified, “Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything.”

“Sean is a really polarising person, also very charming.”

Combs’ legal woes began to spiral publicly in late 2023 after he quickly settled a sex abuse lawsuit filed by Cassie. Then in March 2024, federal agents raided several of his properties.

By September, the disgraced music mogul was arrested and has since remained in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, denied bail three times over concerns he might flee or interfere with witnesses.