Shakira was seen with a mystery man, having dinner in Miami last week. Page Six reported that the singer was spotted sitting across from a dark-haired man Lido Bayside in the Standard Spa on August 1, seemingly enjoying a conversation. At one point, she leaned in to take a bite of her meal before giggling and sitting back. Shakira spotted dining with mystery man at dimly lit Miami eatery with bayside views (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

The identity of the mystery man is unknown. His back was turned towards the camera, but it was reportedly clear that he had salt-and-pepper hair. He wore what appeared to be a black suit, slacks and dress shoes. Shakira donned a light pink ensemble and white heels, sporting a comparatively casual look.

It is unclear if it was just a friendly meeting, a business dinner or a date. However, the outlet reported that the setting with its bayside views was certainly a romantic one. The table Shakira and the man sat at was dimly lit and overlooked the water.

Shakira said she is not interested in dating

Shakira recently said she is not interested in dating, although it has been two years since she and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué split. “I’m not thinking about that,” Shakira said of dating during a conversation with Rolling Stone for their July-August 2024 cover story. “What space do I have for a man right now?”

Shakira admitted at the time that she does “like men” but thought it was a “problem.” “I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them,” she added.

Shakira was “devastated” after the split with Piqué. The two separated after she allegedly cheated on her. “It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined,” an insider told Page Six last year.