Singer Shahid Mallya was going through personal turmoil in the last month. He reveals that his father Krishna Kumar Mallya lost his balance and collapsed leading to senior Mallya getting admitted to the ICU. The accident occurred on 14 March night. “The moment he fell wo uth hi nahi paaye and he was in a pool of blood. My clothes were drenched in his blood, so much of the blood was oozing. Unke sir pe chot lagi, almost 16 stitches aaye hai and spine fracture. The moment we all saw him, everybody started shouting and panicking,” Shahid recalls. Shahid Mallya’s father collapses; the singer shares horrific details: My shirt was drenched in his blood

Krishna was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital (Mumbai) and was in the I.C.U for more than a week. “He only got conscious after 6-7 days of being admitted to the hospital. He is currently in the general ward and recovering,” the Rabba main toh Mar gaya singer shares.

Shahid reveals that his father Krishna was his mentor. “My father himself sings. He has worked a lot with Mohammad Rafi sahab and used to call him his guru. Even I have learnt from him. Back then he met with an accident so he couldn’t pursue his singing career,” the Ikk Kudi singer adds.

The singer admits that he was extremely scared: “All of us were scared. These are the days when his son is doing well and I wanted him to be around to relish my success.”