Skrillex drops surprise album, ends 15-year contract with Atlantic Records

Skrillex dropped a surprise album out of nowhere! Devoid of any rollouts or warning signs, fans who are already subscribed to his mailing list received a Dropbox link on March 31 at 10 PM PST with the subject line being “FUS - FULL ALBUM”. Nobody could’ve anticipated what was coming their way in a couple of hours. Skrillex dropped a surprise album this week(X/Skrillex )

Skrillex officially released a 46-minute album titled ‘F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3’ at the stroke of the midnight hour, throwing fans into a collective “whoa!” moment. It's like the digital version of finding a $20 bill in your old jeans – a total surprise that makes your day instantly better.

What’s in Store?

The album gives you no space to step away from the dance floor. It’s essentially 34 songs woven together as if it’s a huge cookup set that is made to be played by Skrillex himself in huge open-air stadiums. None of the songs cross the 3-minute mark, but one song bleeds perfectly into the other. Yes, it’s random but it keeps the momentum stable. With numerous collaborators like Virtual Riot, Jónsi, and Dylan Brady, he proved why he’s considered the ‘God of Dubstep’.

Full of nasty, merciless, and hard-hitting beat drops and samples from unexpected places, the album makes the listener involuntarily headbang to it. Remember those early days when his sound was so fresh, that it felt like a glitch in the matrix of music? This new release seems to be tapping into that same unpredictable energy but with a new modern, more experienced twist.

A Nod to the Past?

With this album, he not only returns to his roots but also ends the 15-year contract with OWSLA – a part of Atlantic Records – to transition into an independent artist. He can now independently make more, release more, and who knows the myriad of tracks that he already has for his fans.

You almost wonder if this album was hiding on that lost laptop of his that fans have joked about since 2011. Imagine the gems that might still be on there. This surprise drop feels like a direct connection to his fans, a "here you go, enjoy!" without any of the usual industry fuss.

The Internet Goes Wild

Social media is a flurry of excitement, with everyone sharing their first impressions and favourite tracks. It's like a giant online listening party, with everyone discovering all his new music together.

Reviews are also positive, with Billboard calling it "occasionally laugh-out-loud funny" and "ultimately quite moving," even singling out ‘Voltage’ as a standout track. Vulture praised the album's eclecticism and its mixtape format, comparing it to DJ Drama's ‘Gangsta Grillz’ series.