Sona Mohapatra asks Rahul Gandhi to ‘repair’ Himachal Pradesh before democracy: ‘Shocked by garbage-strewn hills, choking rivers’
In her recent X post, Sona Mohapatra responded to Rahul Gandhi's post about Gyanesh Kumar and democracy. Here's what she said.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties are protesting in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In his latest post, the politician said that democracy would be ‘repaired’ with Gyanesh's resignation and a change in the government. Singer Sona Mohapatra responded to his post, asking him to focus on Himachal Pradesh first.
Sona Mohapatra responds to Rahul Gandhi
In one of his recent X (formerly Twitter) posts, Rahul posted a video, writing, “Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin.” Re-posting it on her X, Sona added that she had recently visited Himachal Pradesh after nine years and was shocked by the state of affairs.
She wrote, “Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it.”
Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Indian National Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Rahul frequently visits the state for party campaigns, rallies, and organisational workshops.
Sona had also made a post questioning why protesters in Karnataka faced police action when the party was criticising the BJP for doing the same in Delhi. She deleted it after the Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar, posted that he’s looking into the matter, writing, “We cannot demand the right to protest in Delhi and deny it in Bengaluru. There will be no double standards.”
Sona Mohapatra on Nana Patekar
Sona was recently in the news for also supporting Tanushree Dutta after Nana Patekar’s death. The actor had faced flak for her reaction to the news of his death, years after she had accused him of sexual harassment at the workplace. Sona questioned trolls about how else they think Tanushree would react after Nana’s death.
“Death deserves dignity. So do the living. Mourning an actor is 1 thing. Demanding that a woman who spoke up about her trauma just shut up is another #India. Since when did death erase uncomfortable truths? Old age a virtue? Death = Sainthood? #TanushreeDutta #MeToo #NanaPatekar,” she wrote in her caption.
Nana Patekar died in Goa at the age of 75 from cardiac arrest on October 8. Tanushree has since received flak for saying ‘evil dead’ in her reaction to the news. She had also posted a video, asking why she was expected to forgive someone who had never apologised to her or accepted his mistake.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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