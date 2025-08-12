Singer Taylor Swift is set to join her boyfriend Travis Kelce on the NFL star's show, New Heights – and the episode is set to drop Wednesday, August 13, at 7 pm ET. It is unclear if the date was chosen on purpose, but it is likely, as Swift has had a history with the number 13. Taylor Swift's strange history with her ‘lucky number’: Born on 13th, turned 13 on Friday the 13th and more (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (AFP)

Taylor Swift’s history with the number 13

Swift has always had a connection to the number 13, and now her podcast is also set to drop on the 13th of this month. The singer drew “13” on her hand during the Fearless Tour in 2009, and was born on December 13. She turned 13 on a Friday the 13th, and her debut album went gold in 13 weeks. Swift’s first hit had a 13-second intro, and her most prominent tracks are often placed at Track 13. Interestingly, this NFL season marks Kelce’s 13th year in the league. Swift recently also made history as she got 13 new wax figures across four continents.

Swift previously opened up about her connection with the number in a conversation with MTV. "The significance of the number 13 on my hand ... I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons," she said. "It’s really weird.”

"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter,” she further explained, adding, "Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

In a video announcing Swift’s appearance on New Heights, she is seen seated next to Kelce, who is wearing a blue hoodie. "Such a nice color on you," she tells him. "Yes, I know. It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie," Kelce replies.

“It’s why we match so well." Swift says. “We’re about to do a f***ing podcast.”

Travis Kelce hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, but they have been on a break from the show. They are now returning for what they have described as a "very special episode."