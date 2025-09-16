Tomas Lindberg cause of death: At the Gates frontman dies at 52

Tomas Lindberg, the powerful voice behind Swedish death metal band At the Gates, has died at 52. The band confirmed his death on Tuesday, September 16, sharing on Instagram that Lindberg passed away after “complications” tied to cancer. Tomas Lindberg has died at 52 after cancer complications.(Instagram/atthegates_official)

“Tomas passed away this morning following complications related to his ongoing cancer treatment,” the statement read. “Despite intensive medical efforts, his life could not be saved.” The post described him as “a true friend, both compassionate & sympathetic,” adding, “You will always be remembered for your generosity and your creative spirit… Forever in our hearts.”

A battle he kept mostly private

According to People, in 2023, Lindberg revealed he had been diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the glands. In a personal statement shared this March, he explained that treatment began with a major surgery removing part of the roof of his mouth, followed by two months of radiation.

He admitted recovery had been grueling. By early 2025, doctors found cancer cells that could not be reached with surgery or radiation. “So, we will see what the next step is, but probably some form of chemotherapy, to keep the cancer in check,” he wrote at the time.

Despite the diagnosis, Lindberg kept his focus on music. He said he was proud of the new At the Gates album and that fans wouldn’t have to wait for its release. “Luckily, we had recorded vocals for the demos before everything happened,” he noted.

In August, the band told fans he had suffered a “health setback” in May and was receiving round-the-clock care in a specialized ward.

Legacy in metal

Lindberg first fronted the short-lived but important band Grotesque before helping form At the Gates in 1990. The band split in 1995 but reunited in 2007, going on to headline major festivals and inspire generations of metal bands, reports People.

Outside of At the Gates, Lindberg lent his voice to multiple projects, including Skitsystem, The Crown, Disfear, and the supergroup Lock Up with members of Napalm Death and Dimmu Borgir. His raw, emotional delivery helped define the “Gothenburg sound,” a style that shaped melodic death metal worldwide.

For fans, bandmates, and peers, Lindberg’s loss is immeasurable. His voice, both fierce and human, will remain etched into metal history.

