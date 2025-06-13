Twenty One Pilots announce 'The Clancy Tour: Breach' 2025: Full schedule, dates and locations revealed

Good news for Twenty One Pilots fans. The musical duo has officially announced the dates for The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will be performing at various locations across North America from September through October 25. Twenty One Pilots announced dates for The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025.(X)

To share the exciting news, Twenty One Pilots posted a video on Instagram with the caption:

“We are getting back on the road for one more trip around North America.”

Full schedule for Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025

September

• Sep 18 (Thu) – Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium

• Sep 20 (Sat) – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

• Sep 23 (Tue) – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

• Sep 24 (Wed) – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

• Sep 27 (Sat) – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

• Sep 28 (Sun) – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

• Sep 30 (Tue) – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

October

• Oct 01 (Wed) – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

• Oct 04 (Sat) – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

• Oct 05 (Sun) – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

• Oct 07 (Tue) – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

• Oct 08 (Wed) – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

• Oct 10 (Fri) – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

• Oct 11 (Sat) – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

• Oct 14 (Tue) – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

• Oct 15 (Wed) – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

• Oct 17 (Fri) – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

• Oct 19 (Sun) – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

• Oct 20 (Mon) – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

• Oct 23 (Thu) – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

• Oct 25 (Sat) – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Ticket access and pre-sale information

Fans can register at twentyonepilots.com/tour for early access to tickets through Sunday, June 15 at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT. The artist pre-sale kicks off on Tuesday, June 17 at 10 AM (local time), followed by the general ticket on-sale starting Friday, June 20 at 10 AM (local time).

About Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots was formed in 2009 by Tyler Joseph. The current lineup includes Tyler and drummer Josh Dun, who joined in 2011. Known for blending genres like pop, rock, hip-hop and electronic, they gained worldwide fame with hits like Stressed Out and Ride.

FAQs

Q1: When does The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025 start?

The tour kicks off on September 18, 2025, in Cincinnati, OH.

Q2: How can I get pre-sale tickets for The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025?

Fans must register at twentyonepilots.com/tour before June 15 to access the pre-sale.

Q3: Who are the members of Twenty One Pilots?

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are members of Twenty One Pilots.