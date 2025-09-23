Tyler Childers surprises fans with private show, $1,000 giveaway amid tour rehearsal

Tyler Childers has played to sold-out arenas on several occasions, but on Wednesday, September 17, he put on a full-scale arena show for just 20 people, and then handed out $1000. Country music star Tyler Childers' special show for 20 fans.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The event started as part of a fundraiser for Shriners Children’s Lexington, promoted through Childers’ fan club, the Hickman Holler Hunting Club. Ten fans who donated were randomly picked and told they could bring one guest to a secret show. But none among them knew the location.

A surprise inside Rupp Arena

Fans were shuttled to an undisclosed spot in Lexington, Kentucky, only to find themselves walking into Rupp Arena. That is where Childers and his band, The Food Stamps, had set up for a final rehearsal ahead of his upcoming Snipe Hunter tour. Instead of empty seats, fans filled the lower bowl. Phones were left behind, the Saving Country Music reported.

“It wound up being the coolest thing not having phones because I just watched it all,” fan Scott Lowery from Lexington said. “About halfway through, I thought, ‘I have to be dreaming.’”

A private concert, plus a payday

The small audience got a full-length show, complete with stage banter, soundcheck quirks, and Childers’ usual energy. Midway through, things took another unexpected turn.

Lowery recalled the moment: “We were posing for a picture, and I look over, and Tyler just hands the guy next to me $1,000. Then he looks at me and does the same. None of us even knew what was happening. It was other-worldly.”

The $1,000 gift went to each of the 10 raffle winners and two Shriners’ representatives in attendance. The gesture matched the theme of Childers’ new track, Eatin’ Big Time, which references blowing a grand.

Fans left in awe

Lowery postponed a family trip and even pulled his 13-year-old daughter out of school for the show. “I got my little girl with me, Tyler is putting on a show for 20 people, and I have $1,000 in my pocket. It was just beyond cool,” he said.

Childers has been using his platform to support regional causes, including Healing Appalachia. But for the fans at Rupp Arena, the night was proof that sometimes the biggest shows happen in the smallest crowds.

