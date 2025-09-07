Zach Bryan wows crowd of nearly 30,000 in landmark sold-out show at Huntington

Several thousand people gathered at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, during the Labor Day weekend. While the venue usually hosts football games, the large crowd on August 30 came up to witness singer Zach Bryan live. The sold-out concert ended up being a major success for the country music artist, Real WV reported. Zach Bryan concert draws around 30,000 people in Huntington.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Besides hosting Zach Bryan's concert, West Virginia witnessed an extremely busy day on August 30 as there was a West Virginia University home football game in Morgantown, while the Marshall University football team played in Georgia.

Zach Bryan's magical concert in West Virginia

According to Real WV, the Joan C. Edwards Stadium saw its maiden sold-out concert last weekend, while the staff members and crew worked really hard to make it a memorable night for the audience.

Marshall Public Safety Director Jim Terry said the venue probably hosted about 30,000 people during Zach Bryan's concert. "We probably had 30,000 inside," WCHS TV quoted Jim Terry as saying.

The planning for his key event in the region began six weeks ago, while they involved all law enforcement officials in Cabell County for the same. Terry shared that the venue has hosted more than 40,000 people previously, mostly during the championship games. "We took our basic football plan and expanded it for a concert," Terry added.

Post the event, several people shared on social media that it took them a few hours to come out of Huntington. But Terry highlighted that there were no major issues, adding that they will make better arrangements while planning similar events in the future.

What happened at Zach Bryan's concert?

Zach Bryan, who marked his Quitting Time tour last year, is holding a small list of shows this time. The venue at Marshall University was one of the selected few stops for the singer.

'Petey USA' and 'Trampled By Turtles' were the opening acts at the event. Later on, Zach Bryan appeared on stage with his band. He opened his act with the single “Overtime,” and then played several other hit songs from his albums.

Towards the end, he walked through the people in crowd and started singing Revival. His performance was marked by a mesmerizing fireworks display. His concert served as a big revenue boost for the region.

Rooster's workers in Huntington's Pullman Square stated that they remained busy throughout the day. "People were just excited to be in town and doing something historical," a bartender at Rooster's told WCHS TV.

Zach Bryan recently took to Instagram to share a video from the concert and wrote, “West Virginia is a beautiful place, thank you guys for having my band and me. Two more shows this year!”

FAQs

Where is Zach Bryan performing next?

He is performing at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana on Saturday.

When is Zach Bryan's concert in Michigan?

The singer will perform at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on September 27.

What is Zach Bryan's age?

He is 29 years old.