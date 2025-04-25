When Kim Namjoon said he didn't 'know a single thing about BTS': We're just people who met each other because…

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, along with Suga, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook will soon get discharged from the military. The BTS members, who began their military service in December 2023, are scheduled to get discharged in June this year. As BTS fans eagerly await the day when the K-pop idols will return, we take you down memory lane when they spoke about their group. (Also Read | RM has ‘many things’ to tell BTS ARMY when he returns as ‘civilian’ Kim Namjoon: 'I'll be able to talk at some point') (L-R) Jimin, Taehyung, Namjoon, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and Jin will reunite after almost three years.

When Namjoon spoke at length about BTS

Speaking with Weverse Magazine in 2020, Namjoon talked about how there was a time when the group debuted in 2013, he thought he knew everything about BTS. But after seven years he felt he didn't "know a single thing about BTS".

When asked about how he felt about BTS in 2020, Namjoon had said, "BTS is … Well, it’s really hard to tell. (laughs) When BTS started out, I thought, 'I know everything there is to know about BTS,' but now it’s, 'I don’t know a single thing about BTS.' In the past, I felt like I knew everything, and that anything was possible. Call it childish or ambitious. But if I were to ask myself, 'What is BTS to me?' I would say, we’re just people who met each other because we were meant to."

Namjoon on how he, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook came together

Namjoon also talked about how all seven members came together to form the group. He had said, "But it feels like the stars aligned and a startup company became a unicorn, with perfect timing and lots of smart people. Looking back, there were a lot of ironies and contradictions in this industry. I thought I figured them out one by one, and then finally understood the whole thing. But now I feel like I don’t know anything at all. Anyway, to sum up: My young, reckless twenties. The events of my twenties. There were a lot of contradictions, people, fame, and conflict all tangled together, but it was my choice and I got a lot out of it, so my twenties were an intense but also happy time."

About Namjoon, BTS

Namjoon is a part of BTS, which also includes Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Jin returned after completing his service in June 2024. J-Hope was the next member to get a military discharge. The rest of the members will also get their military discharge this year. The group is expected to reunite this year once all members have completed their service. They performed their last concert together in 2022 at the Yet to Come event in Busan, South Korea.