When will Sabrina Carpenter be coming to Fortnite? Date and time revealed

Sabrina Carpenter's debut in the popular online game Fortnite has been confirmed. As the headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 8, Carpenter's collaboration continues Fortnite's trend of integrating diverse entertainment. Sabrina Carpenter is headlining ‘Fortnite Festival’ season 8.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Official Launch Details

Fortnite Festival Season 8, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, officially launches on April 8. While a specific global launch time is yet to be announced, updates typically occur around 6 AM EDT, following server downtime. The announcement follows the conclusion of the previous season featuring Hatsune Miku, ensuring a smooth transition of musical content.

Teaser Hints at Collaboration

Official confirmation was provided via a teaser video on Fortnite Festival's X platform. The teaser video featured a blue background with the message “See you soon! xx” and a lipstick mark, directly referencing Carpenter’s latest album, ‘Short n' Sweet’.

Exclusive In-Game Content

Carpenter's pop style is expected to offer a vibrant and engaging experience within the Fortnite universe. At least two unique Sabrina Carpenter skins are anticipated for avatar customization. One skin will be a premium reward in the Fortnite Festival Season 8 Music Pass, typically priced at 1400 V-Bucks. The other skin is expected to be available as part of a separate bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Themed cosmetics are also expected, including a bedazzled microphone pickaxe, a guitar back bling with a lipstick kiss, themed emotes, a red heart-shaped microphone with glitter, potentially two guitars and a keytar, a ‘kiss spray’ cosmetic, loading screens, and special in-game events offering exclusive rewards.

Playable Music Tracks Revealed

Fans can anticipate that several of Carpenter's popular songs will be available as playable Jam Tracks in Fortnite Festival. This will allow players a new way to engage with her music by performing along to the rhythm. Confirmed tracks include her recent hits ‘Please Please Please’ and ‘Espresso’. Her earlier songs, ‘Feather’ and ‘Nonsense’, were previously available, suggesting a possible return alongside a leaked track titled ‘Taste’.

Community Buzz

The Fortnite community has expressed significant excitement for Carpenter's arrival, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to play as her and perform her songs. Leaks and teasers have fueled this anticipation, leading to discussions and speculation across social media platforms.