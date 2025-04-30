Why isn’t Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour selling out? Diddy fiasco to blame?

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour has been facing unexpected bumps as the tour kicked off Monday night at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, it wasn’t a complete sellout. Isn't it a surprising sight for a global superstar like Queen Bey? Beyonce receives Album of the Year award for "Cowboy Carter" during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

Daily Mail reported thousands of seats were still available just hours before showtime. Even as Beyonce hit the stage, Ticketmaster’s seat maps showed large gaps throughout the stadium.

Cowboy Carter marked the beginning of a months-long tour across the U.S. and Europe, set to wrap up in Las Vegas on July 26.

So what’s behind Beyonce’s slow ticket sales?

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z reportedly believe resellers are to blame, hiking prices so high that even her most loyal fans are holding back. Their team is hoping last-minute price drops will help fill seats.

“Due to its low demand, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets ($20) are now cheaper than a McDonald's Minecraft meal ($21.39),” one fan posted.

“Should I get Beyonce tickets or a Big Mac at McDonalds?,” another piped in.

“Well well world has ways to humble you Beyoncé show kicks off tonight off tonight and she struggling to sell tickets,” one posted while detailing the empty gallery.

Live Nation however in a statement to Billboard said the Cowboy Carter tour is “94 percent sold out across all dates.”

Even so, there’s unease among some of Beyonce’s inner circle that this tour’s reception could be affected by more than just pricing. Some point to her and Jay-Z’s ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could be a factor.

Diddy is currently detained in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, all of which he denies. Back in December, a lawsuit also roped Jay-Z into the controversy, accusing him of a horrific crime allegedly committed alongside Diddy in 2000. Jay-Z denied the accusation, and the case was dismissed with prejudice just two months later. “Victory,” Jay-Z called it.

“Beyonce isn't worried about her fans not supporting her, but some close to her are concerned about how casual listeners may have responded to the association with Diddy,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“Beyonce and Jay-Z see him as a thing of the past, so it is irritating to some extent that being associated with him may have affected her ticket sales.”