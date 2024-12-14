Taylor Swift gifts $600 Dyson Airwrap to sick child, heartwarming video goes viral: Watch

A heartwarming video shows a young fan getting a $600 Dyson Airwrap from Taylor Swift on the eve of the singer’s 35th birthday. Swift visited a children’s hospital in Kansas City, where she met staff members and patients. Taylor Swift gifts $600 Dyson Airwrap to sick child, heartwarming video goes viral (@christinakeen89/X, Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A girl there told Swift that she wanted a $600 Dyson Airwrap for Christmas this year. A video posted to X shows the girl getting the gift, sent by the singer herself. Swift reportedly sent a note that read, “in case Santa doesn’t come through. Love, Taylor Swift.”

Unpacking the gift, the girl, visibly overwhelmed, says, “It’s a Dyson Air –”. She looks around the room with the gift in her arms as the rest of the room cheers.

“No way,” one person says behind the camera. “Isn’t that amazing?” another individual is heard saying.

Hours before ringing in her birthday, Swift spent time at Children’s Mercy Kansas City hospital on Thursday night, December 12. Besides the girl in the video, she also met a patient named Rylie, and an 11-year-old Swiftie named Baylee. To the latter, the pop star gifted a signed copy of her ‘Eras Tour Book’ during her visit. Baylee’s mom, Melissa Nuzum, said in a social media post that it was “the coolest, most unexpected surprise ever.”

Taylor Swift gushes about Travis Kelce in rare moment

Swift also gushed about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while visiting another child in the hospital. The little one is heard telling Swift, “I like Travis now.” Swift replied, “Yes, me too … that’s an absolute yes on that one.”

Page Six previously learned that Kelce was hoping to make Swift’s birthday on December 13 “extra special” and “has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now.” One source said the NFL star is “not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance.”