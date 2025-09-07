Candace Cameron Bure deletes swimsuit pic after body shaming, ‘Comments became flooded with…’

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed that she removed a swimsuit photo from her Instagram after it drew a wave of body-focused comments. In a recent Instagram Story, the 49-year-old actress responded to a fan who asked if she had deleted the image. She said she had, and clarified her reasoning. The photo showed her in a one-piece swimsuit, not a bikini, while she was “soaking up the end of summer” and “having fun.” Candace Cameron Bure pulled a swimsuit post after online focus shifted to her body. She said the photo was meant to be fun, but the comments went too far.(candacecbure/ Instagram)

“It wasn’t about the bathing suit or my body,” she said. “But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body.”

She added, “It wasn’t worth it. I took it down.”

She posted the message over a photo of herself enjoying the sun in a yellow strapless dress.

The 49-year-old actress responded to a fan who asked if she had deleted the image(candacecbure/ Instagram)

This is not the first time Bure has addressed negative comments about her appearance. In 2018, she responded to a user who said, “All that exercising, and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?”

Bure replied, “If a 25-inch waist looks big to you … then you’re looking through an altered lens. Be well.”

Also Read: France’s Emmanuel Macron breaks silence on why he sued Candace Owens over ‘nonsense’ Brigitte conspiracy theory

She has previously opened up about her past struggles with body image and eating disorders. In her 2010 memoir, Reshaping It All, she described how she used binging and purging as a way to cope with stress.

“I had a very unhealthy relationship with food that turned into bulimia,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “I kind of lost my identity in a sense, and what happened was I turned to food for comfort when my husband was traveling and when I was alone.”

When Candace Cameron revealed she felt insecure about her body

During an April episode of her podcast, she reflected on “very vivid memories” of feeling insecure about her body as early as fifth and sixth grade, as reported by Page Six.

She said she had tried “every single diet plan since [she] was 12 years old,” including Nutrisystem, Weight Watchers, and Jenny Craig. She acknowledged that her ongoing struggles with food were rooted in a “history of eating disorders.”

She also spoke about a dream she once had, which she linked to a Biblical story. In it, a man named Balaam harshly beat his donkey.

“I wake up from this dream one morning and God just vividly showed me that I’ve been like Balaam,” she said, emotional.

“I’ve whipped my body. I’ve spoken to it so harshly. So mean. ‘What are you doing? Why do you look this way? Why are you fat? Why can’t you be like every other body?’”