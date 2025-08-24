Christopher Schwarzenegger stuns in new family vacation photo after weight loss

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, has come a long way in his weight loss journey. Following a dramatic weight transformation, Christopher looked unrecognizable in a family vacation photo that his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared on Instagram, as reported by PEOPLE. Christopher Schwarzenegger showcased his weight loss on a family vacation.(Instagram/@katherineschwarzenegger)

Christopher Schwarzenegger’s new look

Members of the Schwarzenegger family recently went on a vacation in Cape Cod. Katherine, the beloved daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, dropped photos of their trip on her Instagram account. “A perfect day”, she captioned the post.

In one of the photos, Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off his slim physique in a white shirt and pink shorts while on a boat. Katherine’s husband, Chris Pratt, her mother, Maria Shriver, and her uncle, Anthony Shriver, were part of some of the pictures as well.

Also read: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share steamy, PDA packed moments aboard yacht in Italy

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Christopher’s weight loss

In an interview with The Times in June, the Terminator actor talked about his son’s weight loss journey. The Hollywood icon said, “You’re telling me. I could never go and say to him, you’re overweight. We just kept introducing healthy foods. We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff."

He added, "And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is. So that is of course fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him — and it did.”

https://www.removepaywall.com/search?url=https://www.thetimes.com/life-style/celebrity/article/arnold-schwarzenegger-patrick-son-pig-8ls9g70m2

Also read: Sopranos star Jerry Adler dies at 96: All about the Broadway backstage veteran turned actor

Christopher Schwarzenegger previously lost 30 lbs

Earlier this year, Christopher spoke about his weight loss journey in detail at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles.

He said that it took him over five years to get in shape. “I started in 2019, when I was living in Australia,” Christopher explained. During his time there, he realized that his weight prohibited him from taking part in “everyday activities”. He was disappointed that he could not skydive like some of his friends, as per the New York Post.

“I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive,” Christopher had recalled. This motivated him to lose weight.

He took up a strict diet. According to the New York Post, Christopher “lost 30 lbs” after he gave up bread during Lent, which is 40 days of penitence, fasting, and spiritual preparation for Easter.

FAQs

How much weight did Christopher Schwarzenegger lose after he gave up bread?

After he gave up bread, Christopher Schwarzenegger lost 30 lbs.

What is Christopher Schwarzenegger’s occupation?

Christopher Schwarzenegger is the director of development at a Los Angeles-based production company called Indus Valley Media.

How old is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Christopher Schwarzenegger?

Christopher Schwarzenegger is 27 years old.

How is Christopher Schwarzenegger related to Chris Pratt?

Christopher Schwarzenegger is Chris Pratt's brother-in-law.