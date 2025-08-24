Sopranos star Jerry Adler dies at 96: All about the Broadway backstage veteran turned actor

The veteran stage manager turned acclaimed actor, Jerry Adler, passed away aged 96. His family confirmed the news, stating that Adler passed away on August 23, 2025, in New York City, according to PEOPLE. Jerry Adler passes away at 96.(X/@SopranosWorld)

Adler, born on February 4, 1929, in Brooklyn, began his entertainment career behind the scenes on Broadway before stepping into the spotlight in his early 60s. Despite starting late, he left an indelible mark on both television and theater, the People report added.

Jerry Adler’s life behind the curtain

According to The Hollywood Reporter, before his on-screen fame, Adler worked as a stage manager and production supervisor on some of Broadway’s most iconic productions, including My Fair Lady, Of Thee I Sing, and The Apple Tree.

He collaborated with legends like Katherine Hepburn, Zero Mostel, and Harold Pinter, even sharing anecdotes about Hepburn negotiating with construction workers during a noisy Broadway run of Coco.

Jerry Adler's late-blooming acting career

As per THR, Adler transitioned into acting at 62, making his debut on Brooklyn Bridge in 1991. Two years later, he appeared in Woody Allen’s Manhattan Murder Mystery, opening doors to roles on both the big and small screen.

The PEOPLE report added that Adler’s breakthrough role came in 1999 when he portrayed Herman ‘Hesh’ Rabkin, the trusted advisor to Tony Soprano in HBO’s hit series The Sopranos. He appeared throughout the series until its finale in 2007.

Adler later became a familiar face on The Good Wife as Howard Lyman, a role that started as a single-episode appearance but extended to 30 episodes due to his comedic brilliance. He reprised the role in The Good Fight between 2017 and 2018, the People report added.

Jerry Adler's other notable roles

The People report added that Adler showcased versatility in a range of roles across television, including appearances on Mad About You, Northern Exposure, Rescue Me, Transparent, and Broad City. His film credits include In Her Shoes (2005), Synecdoche, New York (2008), and A Most Violent Year (2014).

Adler returned to Broadway as an actor in Elaine May’s Taller Than a Dwarf in 2000 and later starred in Larry David’s Fish in the Dark in 2015.

Adler is survived by his wife, psychologist Joan Laxman. They married in 1994, the THR report stated.

FAQs

Q1: Who played Hesh in The Sopranos?

Jerry Adler portrayed Herman "Hesh" Rabkin in The Sopranos.

Q2: Where did Jerry Adler live?

He was a resident of New York City, New York.

Q3: Who played Toby Ziegler's father on The West Wing?

Jerry Adler appeared as Toby Ziegler’s father in The West Wing.

Q4: Who was Jerry in The Sopranos?

Jerry Adler played Hesh Rabkin, a longtime friend and advisor to Tony Soprano.