Dear Students teaser: Nivin Pauly hilariously fails at flirting with cop Nayanthara; fans say ‘back with a bang’. Watch

Dear Students teaser: George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar’s Dear Students teaser was released on Friday. Headlined by Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly, the glimpse creates an intriguing set-up for a mystery that has not been revealed yet. Fans are pumped that the Love Action Drama combo is back. Dear Students teaser: Nayanthara plays a cop while Nivin Pauly plays a restaurateur.

Dear Students teaser

The minute-long teaser begins with Nivin’s character Hari, a restaurateur, telling Nayanthara that he serves all kinds of food, from spicy to less spicy, Mexican to Lebanese. When she tells him she needs to speak to him about something personal, he gets excited and sits next to her. She retorts and asks him to sit in her lap when he tries to flirt. The teaser also shows a bunch of students who seem involved in the story without revealing how. Both Nayanthara and Nivin get their share of action sequences. It ends with a character telling Hari that he and Nayanthara are police, leaving him shocked.

Fans were thrilled to see Nivin and Nayanthara act together again after the 2019 film Love Action Drama. One fan referred to their characters in the Dhanush Sreenivasan-directed film writing, “Shoba and Dinesh back with a bang.” Another excited fan wrote, “Nivin nayan combo is back!!!!” One fan thought, “Finally Nayan got such great srcipt.” Another wrote, “Nayan on fire.” Numerous fans left comments about how they’re happy about the ‘Nivin-Nayan combo’ leaving heart and fire emojis in the comments. One fan even thought the film had ‘Premam vibe’, referring to Nivin’s hit 2015 film.

About Dear Students

Dear Students is a Malayalam film directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. It stars Nayanthara, Nivin, and a batch of newcomers as the students. Sibi Mathew Alex composed the film’s music. Vineet Jain and Nivin produced it, and Arun Kumar TV and Manoj Ratnakaran co-produced it.