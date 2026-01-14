Drishyam 3 release date out: Mohanlal's Malayalam film to hit screens months ahead of Ajay Devgn's Hindi version

Announcing Drishyam 3’s release date, Mohanlal wrote, “Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026.” The video he posted features an old-school television set, a shovel, a submerged car, a cell phone, a yellow bag, a CCTV camera, and a script – all key elements from the first two films. The video ends with the poster of the next film in the instalment.

The release date for Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal , was officially announced on Wednesday. Mohanlal posted a video teasing the third film in the hit franchise, in which he plays a TV cable operator named Georgekutty. The Malayalam version will be released in theatres months ahead of the Hindi version.

Drishyam 3 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios present the film. This is the third instalment of the hit franchise that sees Georgekutty struggle to hide a dark secret from the police force.

The poster features Mohanlal staring directly at the camera, with his wife, Rani George, played by Meena, and daughters, Anju and Anu, played by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil , standing behind him. “The past never stays silent,” is the film’s tagline. “Every secret has a return date. April 2, 2026 - the truth unfolds,” wrote the official social media page of the film while releasing the poster.

In December last year, it was announced that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will be released in theatres on October 2. Abhishek Pathak directs the film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu. The announcement video for the Hindi version had teased that seven years had passed since the incidents in the first film. It also hints that the lead character continues to protect his family against being vilified for an unforeseen incident.