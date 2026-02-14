Karnataka Film Chamber president defends Yash's Toxic, says film should not be judged on the basis of teaser alone
The teaser of Yash's Toxic received several complaints. The National Christian Federation alleged scenes in the film's teaser are inappropriate.
Yash’s upcoming action film, Toxic, has landed in several controversies even before its release. The teaser of the film received mixed reviews. After the Women’s Commission slammed its teaser for the depiction of a sex scene, a Christian group has filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and others, claiming that the teaser hurts religious sentiments.
Now, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Dr Jayamala has commented on the row and said that the public must not rush to conclusions on the basis of a teaser alone. (Also read: Yash’s Toxic teaser faces heat over ‘obscene’ sequence, Karnataka Women’s Commission files objection with CBFC)
‘A teaser is just a glimpse meant to attract audiences to theatres’
Speaking to reporters, Dr Jayamala said, “Complaints have come in about the Toxic teaser, but I am not aware of what exactly is wrong. A teaser is just a glimpse meant to attract audiences to theatres. Discussing the film before it has been reviewed by the censor board is premature. Filmmakers invest hundreds of crores into their work, and viewers should see the full film before forming an opinion.”
She went on to add that the producers of the film have denied allegations of disrespectful or obscene content. She reiterated that the film is yet to be reviewed and certified ahead of the release, so the complaints will be addressed through a due regulatory process.
About the teaser
The controversy erupted after the teaser showed a sex scene in a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent gunfight in the cemetery. The said premises house several religious iconographies, including a statue of Archangel Michael. The National Christian Federation lodged a formal complaint to the Film Chamber of Commerce, as well as to the state government's Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against Toxic. A complaint was also filed against the makers for outraging the modesty of women with the sequence.
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Yash and Geetu co-wrote the film. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, and will clash with Ranveer Singh’s much anticipated Dhurandhar 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.