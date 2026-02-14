Karnataka Film Chamber president defends Yash's Toxic, says film should not be judged on the basis of teaser alone

Yash’s upcoming action film, Toxic, has landed in several controversies even before its release. The teaser of the film received mixed reviews. After the Women’s Commission slammed its teaser for the depiction of a sex scene, a Christian group has filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and others, claiming that the teaser hurts religious sentiments. Yash as Raya in Toxic, the upcoming film directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Now, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Dr Jayamala has commented on the row and said that the public must not rush to conclusions on the basis of a teaser alone. (Also read: Yash’s Toxic teaser faces heat over ‘obscene’ sequence, Karnataka Women’s Commission files objection with CBFC)

‘A teaser is just a glimpse meant to attract audiences to theatres’ Speaking to reporters, Dr Jayamala said, “Complaints have come in about the Toxic teaser, but I am not aware of what exactly is wrong. A teaser is just a glimpse meant to attract audiences to theatres. Discussing the film before it has been reviewed by the censor board is premature. Filmmakers invest hundreds of crores into their work, and viewers should see the full film before forming an opinion.”

She went on to add that the producers of the film have denied allegations of disrespectful or obscene content. She reiterated that the film is yet to be reviewed and certified ahead of the release, so the complaints will be addressed through a due regulatory process.