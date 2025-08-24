Loni Willison: Once a fitness star, now homeless in LA

Loni Willison was spotted wearing what appeared to be a silver Rolex watch while she was photographed in Los Angeles carrying two bags of her belongings down an alley, the Daily Mail reported. Once a rising star in the world of fitness modelling and acting, Willison is now homeless.

In the 2000s, she graced the pages of magazines like Glam Fit, Iron Man, and Flavor, and even appeared in the thriller film Expose in 2005. At the height of her career, she had an estimated net worth of about $1.6 million, Black Star News reported. Here is everything you need to know about her life.

What happened to Loni Willison?

Her life took a sharp turn in 2012 when Loni Willison married Baywatch actor Jeremy Jackson in December 2012. A marriage that started as a fairytale soon turned sour and abusive. The couple separated in 2014, following an alleged attack that left the former model with broken ribs, scars on her face, and a neck injury, The Sun reported.

Downward spiral and addiction

After the divorce, Loni’s life spiraled downward. She suffered a mental breakdown, which forced her to quit her job as an assistant in a cosmetic surgery clinic. She lost her apartment, her car, and eventually her financial stability. As per The Sun, by 2016, she had become homeless and by 2018 was frequently seen pushing a shopping cart filled with her possessions on the streets of Los Angeles.

The ex-model battled addiction to meth and alcohol. She experienced horrifying delusions, claiming she felt electrocuted, and chose to stay on the streets rather than a place where she would feel unsafe, a Radar Online report claimed.

Despite offers of help from people, Willison often refused assistance. Close friends attempted to support her, with food, shelter, and even hotel rooms, but she declined, saying she felt safer living alone and distrusted rehabilitation efforts, The Sun reported.

Her ex-husband, Jeremy Jackson, told the Daily Mail in 2024 that he feels deep sadness over what happened to her. He added that losing Willison felt like losing a part of himself. Despite this, Loni Willison still refuses help or contact, showing how mental illness, trauma, and addiction can completely change the lives of even those who once had it all.

FAQs

Q: Who is Jeremy Jackson married to now?

A: Jeremy Jackson is currently not publicly known to be married after his split from Loni Willison.

Q: Who is Lonnie on Baywatch?

A: Lonnie is a character played by Loni Willison in a Baywatch episode.

