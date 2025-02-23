Menu Explore
Priyamani reveals Mohanlal once shot for film despite mom's hospitalisation: ‘He would go straight from set to her’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Feb 23, 2025 07:38 PM IST

In a recent interview, actor Priyamani spoke about how co-star Mohanlal came to shoot despite his mom being seriously ill. 

Actor Priyamani recently spoke of the lessons she learnt from Mohanlal as he continued to work despite his mom being hospitalised due to ill health. In an interview with Filmfare, she stated that she admired how committed he was to his work and managed to balance it with his personal life. (Also Read: Priyamani gushes about ‘warm and wonderful’ Ajith Kumar: ‘Look at the way he’s maintained himself’)

Priyamani talked about how Mohanlal shot his schedule despite his mom's sickness.
Priyamani on Mohanlal’s work ethic

Priyamani recollected how, when Mohanlal was shooting for the 2012 film Grandmaster, his mom, Santhakumari Nair, was ‘kind of serious’ and hospitalised. She remembered how they were shooting from 9 am to 6 pm or even 9 pm on some days.

“He would go straight from the set to the hospital, spend time there with his mom, get ready at the hospital, and come back to the set for the shoot. He maintained that professionalism on set. So I asked Sir, I understand your mother is not well; she is in the hospital, but don’t you feel like just stopping the shoot, saying you won’t come, and just going to be with her?” Priyamani remembered asking Mohanlal.

She stated that Mohanlal, however, replied that when he is on set he is an actor and he’s a son only when he’s off it. She remembered him saying, “I don’t mix my personal and professional life. When I am doing my duty as a son, I never let my professional commitments interfere. But when I am here, yes, I might answer a call, but I don’t want to burden the director or tell the entire team to cancel the shoot. I don’t want people to wait for me unnecessarily.” Priyamani said she had learned a ‘very valuable lesson’ from Mohanlal that day.

Recent work

Mohanlal starred in Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz in 2024. He will soon star in Thudarum, L2: Empuraan, Hridayapoorvam, Vrushabha, Ram, Drishyam 3 and a film with Mammootty-Fahadh Faasil. He will also play a cameo in the Telugu film Kannappa. Priyamani’s Officer on Duty was released in theatres this week. She will soon be seen in Jana Nayagan in Tamil and Khaimara in Kannada.

