Samreen Kaur slams claims of dating Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh for fame and money, says she's financially independent since 17

"The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame. If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway," she wrote.

Samreen took to her Instagram stories to address comments about her relationship, pointing out that women are often criticised regardless of how they choose to express their love. She said people have a problem when couples keep their relationship private, but are just as quick to accuse them of seeking attention when they choose to be open about it.

Punjabi actor-model Samreen Kaur has spoken out against the constant comments about her relationship with Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh . Tired of being judged and accused of dating the pacer for fame, she took to Instagram to call out the double standards surrounding their relationship. Samreen made it clear that she is happy with her choices and does not need to justify her personal life to strangers on social media. Arshdeep also showed his support, sharing her post and making it clear that he has no patience for those who continue to pass judgement on their relationship.

She also hit back at suggestions that she is dating Arshdeep for his money or fame, pointing out that she has worked hard to build a life of her own. “I've been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship,” she said.

Samreen further added that she has been financially independent since childhood. The actor-model also spoke about the constant judgment women face, saying she finds it particularly upsetting when other women are behind the criticism. “I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting,” she wrote.

Making it clear that she has no intention of entertaining such comments, Samreen said she would block those who continued to bring negativity to her page. She ended her message by making it clear that she was happy with her life and relationship, writing, “I'm happy, I'm in love, and I'm living my life. That's all that matters. Please let us be.”