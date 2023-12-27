Tommy Dorfman rebukes Delta staff over ‘misgendering,' netizens praise the employee for 'standing up for himself'

Transgender actor Tommy Dorfman recently opened up on social media about being misgendered by a Delta Air Lines employee. The Delta ticket agent went viral after a TikTok video revealed what happened. The voice in the video is that of 13 Reasons Whyactor Tommy Dorfman. Tommy Dorfman (L) recently opened up on social media about being misgendered by a Delta Air Lines employee (R) (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, TikTok screenshot)

Dorfman posted the video to his TikTok, accusing the ticket agent of not using female pronouns. "And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally," says Dorfman's voice from behind the camera.

The gate agent is seen talking to a passenger he was already helping, saying "while you're talking she's, he's talking too."

"You just misgendered me again, multiple times, both of you have," Dorfman says. The female passenger who was being helped says, “Sorry.”

"It wasn't intentional," the gate agent tells Dorfman, "but if you want to take it personal, that's also—"

"You said he and then you said she," Dorfman replies.

"You're being condescending," the gate agent tells Dorfman, "and if you want to continue, I'll have Port Authority escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. Which if you'd like to continue three days before Christmas, I really don't mind."

"I'm good, I'll just put this on," Dorfman says. It is unclear what the transgender activist is referring to.

Dorfman wrote on TikTok, ""When you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met with even more transphobia and threats of being arrested at LaGuardia. Tristan, the employee, said he was fine with me posting this. Didn't realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly."

‘Can I send this Delta guy a Christmas gift?’

Social media users praised the employee for standing up for himself. In the comment section of the above video, a user wrote, “Can I send this Delta guy a Christmas gift?” “Delta Airlines should be proud of the way their employees handled the situation. Amazing job!” one user said, while another said of the agent, “I love this! Give this man a raise!” “@DeltaCustBroma amazing job by this employee to handle disrespectful entitlement. Give him a raise and service award for his professionalism. We need people like this. All of social media supports this staff member and @Delta for not putting up with nonsense,” wrote on user.

““You’re being condescending” amazing comeback,” one user said, while another wrote, “Yo give this man a raise”. Slamming Dorfman, one user wrote, “I swear this is just so ridiculous. I really feel these ppl look for situations just so they can go viral.”