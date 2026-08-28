Upendra reviews Yash's Toxic and hails it as a new experience; internet disagrees and says ‘even Kabzaa, KD better’
Kannada star Upendra watched his friend and colleague Yash's Toxic after its release and posted a flattering review. But the internet wasn't buying it.
Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash was released in theatres on Wednesday. The film received polarising reviews from critics after its release, but Kannada star Upendra was all praise for it. He watched the film and posted a review, which also received mixed responses from viewers. (Also Read: Toxic worldwide box office collection day 2: Yash film lags behind Dhurandhar 2, stays ahead of Jana Nayagan at ₹190 cr)
Upendra reviews Toxic, praises Yash and team
Upendra posted his review of Toxic on X (formerly Twitter) in both Kannada and English. He wrote, “TOXIC IS A FAIRY TALE …. BUT GROWN-UPS?? Watched Toxic. Wow! What a movie! A new world and an entirely new experience! The hard work, dedication, and passion of every artist and technician are truly commendable! Hats off to Yash and the entire team!” This came a day after his Kabzaa director, R Chandru, had urged Kannadigas to appreciate and stand with Yash and Toxic amid its criticism.
Internet has mixed response to Upendra’s review
The internet had varied reactions to Upendra’s review, with some X users leaving comments such as, “Stop celebrating mediocrity,” and “Even " Kabza", "Martin" and "KD" movies are far far better than this disgusting garbage movie.” One even wrote, “You only understand the film sir others can't understand....but we need atleast minimum basic story...only rich visuals and PUBG action scenes can't save the film.”
Deep Dive
Others wondered what version of Toxic Upendra had watched, with some comments reading, “Sir, could you please tell the production house to distribute the same print. What you have watched?” and “Can u explain the story. I watched but where is the story can u describe? Motive intention agenda wht, wht legacy hero should continue?” Numerous X users left comments in a similar vein.
There were others who thought Upendra’s review wasn’t as surprising. “Good to see you tweeting about the movie. This story telling in some ways suits your style,” pointed out one person, while another wrote, “Psychological movie and upendra not supporting will never happen. It's his genre after all.” One even thought, “I always feel upendra should direct this film. The psychological thriller factory and the guilt. No one can direct better than him.”
About Toxic
Toxic is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and others. The film was released in theatres on August 26 for Onam and grossed ₹190 crore worldwide in two days. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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