When Calls the Heart actor Mamie Laverock on life support after falling 5 stories from balcony, had multiple surgeries

When Calls the Heart actor Mamie Laverock is reportedly on life support after falling five stories from a balcony. A GoFundMe page detailed the 19-year-old actor’s ordeal, adding that her mother, Nicole Compton, was able to reach her on time to save her. Mamie Laverock on life support after falling 5 stories from balcony, had multiple surgeries (GoFundMe)

“On Saturday May 11th , Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie ,who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg . Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement,” the GoFundMe reads.

‘She sustained life threatening injuries’

The page urged people to make any contribution that could help her. The page ;ater added in an update, “We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

“We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time,” the page said.

Back in 2014, Laverock landed her role as Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark show. Her character was a nursing student.

She bagged a 2015 Young Artist Awards win for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under. She even won a 2014 Joey Awards, Vancouver, win for Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series.

After a long break, she finally reprised her role for the show’s 10th season last year. She also appeared in Psych, The Hollow Child, and This Means War, acting alongside Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy.