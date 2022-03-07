Rakhi Sawant calls breast surgery at 16 scariest experience: ‘Everyone said your body has to be perfect’

Rakhi Sawant has said the scariest thing she has done in her life is undergoing breast surgery. The actor-dancer has said that she was only 15-16 years old at the time of surgery. Rakhi was last seen as a finalist on Bigg Boss 15 where she was also joined by husband Ritesh. She is currently looking for more work offers and someone to settle down with. Also read: Ranveer Singh, Rakhi Sawant set red carpet on fire at ITA awards, fans call them 'Ram-milayi jodi'

“I underwent breast surgery when I was 15-16. That was very scary,” she said. Rakhi did small roles in films before she shot to fame with dance numbers like Mohabbat Hai Mirchi and Pardesiya.

On being asked about the scariest physical experience of her life, Rakhi told ETimes in an interview, "Breast surgery. That was very scary. I was a kid and totally flat. I wanted to enter Bollywood. At that time, Miss World and Miss Universe were undergoing all surgeries. Everyone said that if you want to enter Bollywood, your body and your face have to be perfect. I was incomplete at that time. So I lied down in an operation theatre and became a cold-to-hot girl.

Rakhi had earlier made headlines when she broke up with husband Ritesh days after their exit from the Bigg Boss 15 house. Ritesh was already married with a kid at the time of his and Rakhi's private wedding. Talking about coping with the separation, she said, “I am not happy but I am trying. I don't want to cry, I have done a lot of hard work. I don't want to cry for some guy who doesn't care for me, who doesn't love me, who doesn't respect me. I loved him.”

“Life is beautiful. Why should I cry, for whom?” she added.

Rakhi was last seen at the Indian Television Academy awards on Sunday. She wore a black outfit with a red bonnet.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON