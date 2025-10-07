Shahana Goswami's film 'Santosh' to be out on OTT on October 17

Mumbai: Shahana Goswami-starrer 'Santosh' is all set to kickstart its digital journey. The film, which was earlier screened at Cannes Film Festival, will be out on Lionsgate Play on October 17. Sunita Rajwar and Shahana Goswami in a still from Santosh.(Agency.)

Shahana described 'Santosh' as a film that is very close to her heart.

" A beautifully written story, depicted truthfully, holding up a mirror to us of the world we live in, that we have all helped create. Sandhya Suri, the writer and director, has crafted something so meaningful and touching. The film has been shown all over the world, starting its journey at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, and has been greatly appreciated by critics and the public alike. All the actors in Santosh are brilliant, but I will especially speak of Sunita Rajwar, who has done an excellent job playing a very complex character. It was a joy working with her and watching her become Geeta Sharma. You will see her in a completely new avatar. I cannot wait for everyone in India to finally be able to watch the film," she shared.

As per a press note, the film follows Santosh, a young widow who inherits her late husband's police position through compassionate appointment. What begins as a symbolic placement quickly turns into a reckoning when she is assigned to the investigation of a Dalit teenager's rape and murder. Partnered with Inspector Sharma, Santosh is forced to navigate a landscape where evidence is buried under prejudice, power shields perpetrators, and the law bends in the direction of those who write it.

Directed by Sandhya Suri and produced by Good Chaos, Cinefrance Studios, and MetFilm Production, 'Santosh' also features Sunita Rajwar. (ANI)