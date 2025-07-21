‘Fine chap’ Ajith Kumar earns respect by clearing debris off track after crashing during GT4 European Series race. Watch

Actor and racer Ajith Kumar crashed his car and escaped unhurt at the GT4 European Series race held in Italy. The incident took place at the Misano track in the second round of the series. However, the Tamil star earned respect by sticking around after the crash to help clear debris from the track, which is a rarity with racers. Ajith Kumar earned respect by helping clear the debris after crashing his car during the race.

Ajith Kumar helps clear debris after crashing car

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of GT4 European Series posted a video of the aftermath of Ajith’s car crash. He had collided with a stationary car on the track but did not sustain any injuries. Posting the video, they wrote, “Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar.” Ajith can be seen standing near his car and surveying the debris.

One of the commentators says, “There’s Ajith Kumar out of the car, out of the race, and that’s really the first significant bit of damage we’ve seen from him this year.” Ajith soon helps pick up the debris from the race track, even as his competitors are still racing. “Because he’s a fine chap, he goes and helps the marshals clear up all the body work. Not many drivers would do that,” adds the commentator.

Recent work

Ajith first entered racing in 2003 with Formula BMW Asia and even took part in the Formula 2 Championship in 2010. He took a break and returned to the scene this year with the 24H Series. He debuted with the newly formed team Ajith Kumar Racing in the 24H Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Category.

The actor has yet to announce any upcoming projects, as he plans to sign films only after the racing season is over. He was recently conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema. Ajith was last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly this year.