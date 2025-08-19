Coolie box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth film shows further dip, collects 214 crore

Coolie box office collection day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is showing a slight dip in collections after a strong start during the Independence Day weekend. While the film has crossed the ₹200 crore threshold in India despite competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, the film’s collections continue to dip during the weekdays. Coolie box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth plays Deva in the Lokesh Kanagaraj actioner.

Coolie box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Coolie collected an estimated ₹8.11 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total collection to ₹214.61 crore net. On its release day, a Thursday, Coolie had a strong opening of ₹65 crore. It showed a 15% dip on Friday and brought in ₹54.75 crore. The film saw a further dip during the weekend, making ₹39.5 crore and ₹35.25 crore. On Monday, Coolie collected ₹12 crore, a good number for a weekday.

Coolie has surpassed the ₹400 crore mark worldwide and is now one of Rajinikanth’s highest-grossers. While it continues to stay ahead of War 2, it still has films like Saiyaara and Chhaava to contend with, which made ₹324.75 crore and ₹601.57 crore net in India, respectively. Coolie has also yet to beat the collections of Lokesh’s previous films, Vikram and Leo, which made ₹247 crore and ₹341.04 crore net in India in their lifetime.

About Coolie

Coolie tells the story of a former union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who seeks answers after the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). In the process, he faces off against a gangster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir). Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra and Aamir Khan play key roles in the film. The film received mixed reviews upon release but has performed well at the box office. It remains to be seen how much it makes in a week.