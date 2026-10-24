Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer enters top 20 highest-grossing Indian films, beats Prabhas' Salaar, Salman Khan's Sultan

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has continued its rampage at the box office despite a slowdown in daily earnings after the festive breaks ended with Dussehra. The film made the most of the Navratri and Dussehra breaks, crossing ₹500 crore worldwide in its first week, and then sailing past the ₹600 crore mark. On Friday, its ninth day in theatres, the Rajinikanth film entered the list of the 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, displacing some all-time blockbusters in the process. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 box office update Jailer 2 had a massive opening weekend, crossing the ₹400-crore mark in its first four days. The Rajinikanth-starrer continued its money-minting ways through the Dussehra holiday, before finally seeing big drops on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jailer 2 began its second week, earning ₹14.50 crore net in India. This takes its domestic haul after nine days to a staggering ₹348.85 crore net ( ₹408.55 crore gross).

Overseas, too, Jailer 2 has been a massive success. On some days, it has matched, if not eclipsed, the domestic earnings. After nine days, the Nelson Dilipkumar film has amassed $23 million internationally. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to a staggering ₹628 crore.

Jailer 2 is among the top 20 Indian films of all time On Friday, Jailer 2 entered the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films’ list. The film sits on the 20th spot currently, having displaced Salman Khan’s Sultan from the spot. The 2016 wrestling drama had earned ₹623 crore worldwide upon release, which Jailer 2 has surpassed now. The Rajinikanth blockbuster has also shot past the final collections of other recent Indian hits such as Salaar ( ₹617 crore) and Saiyaara ( ₹578 crore).

The film is also the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever, having overtaken its own first part ( ₹604 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( ₹605 crore) on Thursday. It is now gunning for the all-time record of Shankar’s 2.0. The 2018 film, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, had earned ₹691 crore worldwide.