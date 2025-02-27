Jyotika reacts to troll telling her Vijay ‘is better’ than husband Suriya; internet advises her to avoid 'fan wars'

Actor Jyotika is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix web series Dabba Cartel on social media. In the comments section of one of the recent pictures she posted online, she was trolled about how Pradeep Ranganathan or Vijay ‘is better’ than her husband, Suriya. Here’s how she responded to one of them. (Also Read: Jyotika says she and husband Suriya leave their ‘superstardom outside the door’: We are just parents of our kids) Suriya and Jyotika married in 2006 and have two kids together.

Jyotika responds to troll

While there are numerous supportive comments under Jyotika’s recent post, some trolls left comments like, “Pradeep Ranganathan better than ur husband Suriya,” and “Truth is vijay is better than ur husband and husband brother way ahead 1st tell them to beat dragon and love today collection.” Some comments also read, “Vijay is better than your husband.” and “Thalapathy Vijay >>>> suriya, karthi, suriya father.” Jyotika responded to one of the comments claiming Vijay was ‘better than’ Suriya with a laughter emoji.

Internet reacts

Reddit and people on Instagram reacted to Jyotika replying to the troll comment that has now been deleted. Posting a screenshot, a Reddit user wrote, “Jyothika response to a VJ kanni.” Another commented, “Audacity to tell a woman that other person is better than her husband.” One joked, “we got jyothika involved in fan wars before gta vi.” Some, however, wondered why she was ‘getting involved’ in a fan war, with an Instagram user commenting, “Why are you replied that negative comment because then only you can get media attention right, total family jealous other actors success. (sic)”

Recent work

Jyotika was last seen in the 2024 films Shaitaan and Srikanth. Apart from Dabba Cartel, which will be released on February 28, Jyotika also stars in the Hind-Tamil film Lion. Suriya’s 2024 film Kanguva failed to make a mark at the box office. He will soon star in Retro, a yet-to-be-titled film by RJ Balaji.