Kamal Haasan's Indian re-releases; fans light fireworks inside theatre in Chennai. Watch

Shankar’s Kamal Haasan, Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, and Urmila Matondkar-starrer Indian was re-released in theatres this Friday. The 1996 film, which told the story of a vigilante called Senapathy who takes on corruption and injustice, will soon have a sequel titled Indian 2, releasing on July 12. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan gives a fiery speech at Indian 2 event: ‘This is my country and…’) Firecrackers were lit inside the theatre during the screening of Indian in Chennai.

A video of overenthusiastic fans lighting fireworks inside a theatre during the film’s re-release is doing rounds online.

Fans light fireworks inside theatre

Early on Friday during a special screening for fans at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai, a fan shared a video from inside the theatre. He wrote, “Aandavaaaaaa. Deiva level Dharisanam. Senapathyyy Arrives. (Lord. A God-like visual. Senapathy arrives.) In the video, fans can be seen throwing confetti, screaming and taking videos as the theatre freezes a scene from Indian, which sees Kamal's character Senapathy smiling. Soon, the screaming gets louder as fireworks are lit up inside the theatre.

Sun News also released a video on Friday that sees fans dressed in custom-made t-shirts with ‘Indian is back’ written on it. The fans seem excited to watch the film in theatres after years. The video also shows a closer look at the flower pot fireworks being lit up by the fans. It is unknown if the fireworks caused any damage or if any action was taken on the fans for using flammables in an enclosed space.

About Indian and Indian 2

Indian saw Kamal play dual roles as Senapathy and his son Chandrabose. While Senapathy is a freedom fighter and army veteran turned vigilante who is out to curb corruption, his son doesn’t seem to hold the same ideals. The film ends with Senapathy not sparing even his child for the betterment of the country and a promise that he will be back whenever he’s needed.

Indian 2 sees Kamal reprise his role with Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh roped in to play new characters. While it is rumoured that Kajal plays Senapathy’s wife Amrithavalli, played by Sukanya in the first film, the film’s team hasn’t addressed the same. The film is expected to see Senapathy return to India from Hong Kong to help someone in need.

Apart from Indian 2, Kamal will also soon be seen in Nag Ashwin's Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.