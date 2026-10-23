Meghana Raj Sarja asked Jailer 2 makers if she'd be like ‘set property’ or get scenes with Rajinikanth; cross-checked offer with Shiva Rajkumar
Meghana Raj Sarja shot 35 days for Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth but says her scenes were trimmed from the film.
Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 15 to positive reviews. The film has since become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, having beaten Vijay’s Leo too. Meghana Raj Sarja, who played a key role in the film, recalled asking the makers, when they offered her the film, whether she’d be treated like ‘set property’ or have scenes with Rajinikanth.
Meghana Raj Sarja’s condition to Jailer 2 makers
Meghana received the offer to star in Jailer 2 from a member of Nelson’s direction team. While sceptical that it could’ve been a prank, the actor recalled on Rednool’s YouTube channel how she set conditions nonetheless.
“I asked her (Bhargavi Kalidas) only one question. See, I will say okay, but you have to be really open about my character. Please tell me if I will be used like set property or if I will be used in a frame with Rajini sir? That was my condition. She was like, ma’am, the entire 25 days you will be with Rajini sir, all your portions are with him. I said I would get back to her. Because once I say okay, what if it was some radio calling me and saying, we pranked Meghana?” recalled the actor.
Deep Dive
Cross-checking Jailer 2 offer with Shiva Rajkumar
In fact, Meghana was so sceptical about receiving an offer for Rajinikanth’s film that she had her father cross-check the offer with Shiva Rajkumar. The Kannada star made a cameo in the film, and Meghana, incidentally, plays his daughter.
She said, “Then, I called my father and asked him to find out if the offer was even true. He cross-checked with Shivanna (Shiva Rajkumar) and confirmed to me. Then I called back and said yes. I worked over the span of a year. It was a small role, but we shot for so many other things, which were trimmed. Creatively, they’ve taken a decision. But, I can proudly say I have worked in Jailer 2 for around 35 days over a period of one year.”
Jailer 2 tells the story of a retired jailer, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who fights to save his family from an idol-smuggling ring. The film has grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide in eight days. Meghana is the wife of the late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. She also starred in Amartha this year and has Ottakomban, Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant and Buddhivanta 2 lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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