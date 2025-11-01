‘Papa, why can't you be like other fathers’: Ajith Kumar says his children cry about how he can't drop them at school

Tamil star Ajith Kumar married former actor Shalini in 2000, and they share two children, Anoushka and Aadvik. In an interview with THR India, the actor explained that he cannot make up for lost time with his family due to his fame. He also got candid about how his children feel about it all. Shalini and Ajith Kumar share two children, Anoushka and Aadvik.

Ajith Kumar on trying to drop his children in school

Ajith was asked how he makes up for lost time when he’s home because he’s usually busy shooting movies or travelling, and now, racing too. He stated that he’s ‘confined to home’ when in Chennai, calling his fame a ‘double-edged sword’. Ajith candidly said that the very fans he feels grateful to are the reason he cannot go out.

Giving an example of how he was asked to leave when he tried to drop Aadvik at school, he said, “I can’t go to my son’s school, drop my son. I have tried doing that. I do it for a day, by the third day, people know that I will be visiting the school at this particular time. There have been times when I have been asked to leave in a very polite way. Unfortunately, people think we are orchestrating this, which is not true.”

He added later in the interview, “I’ve had my son and daughter crying, saying, Papa, why can’t you be like the other fathers in coming to school and dropping us off. It gets hard.”

Ajith Kumar’s career

Ajith quit his higher secondary school to train as a mechanic, later working in the textile industry. When he took up a modelling job, he was scouted by cinematographer PC Sreeram. In 1990, he was a child artist in En Veedu En Kanavar. He debuted as a lead in Tamil with the 1993 film Amaravathi and in Telugu the same year with Prema Pusthakam, his only film in the language to date.

Ajith's first commercially successful film as a lead actor was the 1995 romantic thriller Aasai. While the actor faced ups and downs in his career, he became a name to reckon with due to films like Vaalee, Mugavaree, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Villain, and more. He also raced cars on and off since he began his film career. Last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly this year, Ajith has yet to announce his upcoming film.