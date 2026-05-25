Pawan Kalyan admits he feels a ‘little jealous’ of Vijay's huge political win with TVK: ‘They won using cutouts…’

He went on to add, “But we do need to think humanely. You need so much knowledge to say anything. Why did I struggle so much for 15 years? Because to run a party you need to understand the expectations of lakhs of people.”

During the event, Pawan said, “I look at Tamil politics these days, they've done it so carefree. I felt jealous. They won using cutouts and holograms happily. I roamed on the streets for 15 years but...(laughs). I am joking.”

Ever since Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the internet couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Telugu star and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan . Speaking at an event, Pawan has now TVK for emerging as a credible alternative in its first electoral contest and called the win a strong sign that people are demanding political change.

More details In the meantime, Chiranjeevi’s team revealed on Friday that the Megastar had a ‘warm and cordial’ phone call with Vijay on Thursday. “On this occasion, Megastar Chiranjeevi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr Vijay upon his assumption of office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He expressed his hope that Mr Vijay would forever remain etched in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu through people-centric governance, and that he would garner the love and affection of the masses, much like the late, great leader MGR,” read their note.

The note further revealed that Vijay praised Chiranjeevi’s recent release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and thanked the Telugu star for supporting him during the Jana Nayagan leak. “In turn, Mr Vijay expressed his gratitude to Megastar Chiranjeevi. He mentioned that he had recently watched the film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and felt immense joy seeing Chiranjeevi on the silver screen; he also thanked him for the support extended regarding the piracy issue concerning Jana Nayagan. Furthermore, he conveyed his best wishes for Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, which is being produced under the KVN Productions banner.”

About TVK Vijay launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), just two years before the polls. TVK has caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be certified by the CBFC, having been delayed since January.