Ram Charan-Shankar's Game Changer to get a smooth release in Tamil Nadu: ‘All decks cleared’

Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer recently ran into trouble for its release in Tamil Nadu. The producers of Indian 2, Lyca Productions, approached the Tamil Film Producers Council to stall the film's release until Shankar finished Indian 3. However, it looks like the issue has is sorted now. (Also Read: Ram Charan talks about fatherhood, says he will reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face only on one condition) Dil Raju, Kiara Advani, Ram Charan, Shankar, and Sunil in a promotional still for Game Changer.

Game Changer Tamil release cleared

On Monday, Sun News reported that Lyca Productions had approached the TFPC to stall the release of Game Changer as Shankar was yet to deliver to them the final version of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3. Hindustan Times also received confirmation that the release was in jeopardy.

However, the film’s distributors, RockFort Entertainment, announced that the issues have been resolved. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “All decks cleared for the Grand Release of #GameChanger in Tamil Nadu!!! Thanking all the film fraternity circles, who extended their goodwill & support. Get Ready for the Biggest Pongal Blockbuster.”

The issue with Indian 3

The sequel to Shankar’s 1996 film Indian faced significant delays since it went on-floors in 2019 due to Covid-19 and an accident on set resulting in the death of a crew member. While filming was completed by 2024, it was announced that a third part would also be released.

Some portions of the film that also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are yet to be shot. Shankar, juggling Indian and Game Changer, began focusing on the latter, which has also been in production since 2021. Lyca Productions or Shankar did not release an official statement on the issue.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is Shankar’s first direct Telugu film, though his movies were a hit in the language before this. Apart from Ram and Kiara, the movie stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth in key roles. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the film's story. The film will be released in all south Indian languages and Hindi on January 10 for Sankranthi.