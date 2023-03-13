Sanju Samson meets Rajinikanth after 21-year-long wait, Twitter asks if he’s working in Aishwaryaa’s film

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson on Monday took to Twitter to share how his childhood dream came true as he met actor Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai. Samson wrote that it’s been a 21-year long wait that he finally got to meet the superstar, who had invited him. Also read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth cheers on sons Yatra and Linga for Sports Day: 'Smiling at my sons shine'

After Samson shared the picture, several people took to the comments section and wondered if Samson had been roped in for a role in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil cricket-based drama, Laal Salaam. “At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan, I told my parents… See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house…After 21 years, that day has come when the Thalaivar invited me (sic),” Samson tweeted.

“Lovely picture. Could this mean Sanju is part of Laal Salaam? (sic),” one user wrote. Another user tweeted: “Would be nice to see Samson playing a cameo in Laal Salaam (sic).”

With Laal Salaam, Aishwaryaa returns to direction after a gap of seven years. The film, which is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles. Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo in Laal Salaam, which went on the floors last week.

The movie has music by AR Rahman. Before commencing work on the project, he visited the Kadapa dargah where he was joined by Rajinikanth.

The project was launched with a pooja ceremony on November 5. Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwaryaa wrote on her Twitter page: “When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears (sic).” The film’s first look poster was released on the day the project was announced.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth awaits the release of his upcoming film, Jailer. The veteran plays a jailer in the film which has entirely been shot inside a prison. Jailer also stars Shivrajkumar, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

