Suriya holds Bharathiraja's hands to console him over son Manoj Bharathiraja's death. Watch

Actor-director Bharathiraja’s son Manoj died in Chennai on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 48 years old. After news of his demise, numerous celebrities extended condolences to the family. On Wednesday, Suriya was spotted visiting Bharathiraja and consoling him. (Also Read: RIP Manoj Bharathiraja: Vijay gets emotional as he pays final respects; Kamal Haasan expresses condolences) Suriya sat down near Bharathiraja to console him over his son Manoj's death.(X)

Suriya visits Bharathiraja after Manoj’s death

On Wednesday, a paparazzo posted a video of Suriya visiting Bharathiraja’s house to pay his last respects to Manoj. The actor looks bereaved as he puts a garland on Manoj’s body. He then sits down near Bharathiraja, holds his hand and consoles him over the death of his son. The veteran looks devastated by his son’s demise, and Suriya stayed there for a while to offer support.

Celebrities react to Manoj Bharathiraja’s death

Earlier in the day, Vijay had also paid his last respects to Manoj with videos and pictures of his visit doing rounds on social media. Kamal Haasan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of actor and my soulmate director Bharathiraja. I express my deepest condolences to Bharathiraja, his family, and friends, who are grieving the loss of their beloved son.”

Actor Khushbu Sundar called Manoj’s death an ‘unbearable loss’ on X, writing, “Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 yrs. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja avl and his family to overcome this unbearable painful loss. You will be missed Manoj. Rest in peace. Om Shanthi.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also expressed grief, writing, “Really shocking to hear the news.. can’t believe u r no more my brother #manoj gone toooo soon… deepest condolences to Bharathiraja uncle family and friends, may ur soul RIP.”

About Manoj Bharathiraja

Manoj was an actor and director, much like his father, Bharathiraja. He debuted with the 1999 film Taj Mahal and starred in films like Samudhiram, Kadal Pookkal, Eera Nilam, and Viruman. Manoj also worked as an assistant director with his father for the unreleased film Final Cut of Director and with Mani Ratnam for Bombay. He also assisted Shankar for the hit film Enthiran. He married his longtime friend, actor Nandana, in 2006. They have two daughters, Arthika and Mathivadani.