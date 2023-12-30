Vijay distributes relief materials to communities affected by Tamil Nadu floods, interacts with fans

Actor Vijay took part in relief work and distributed relief materials to the families hit by the Tamil Nadu floods. Northeast Monsoon wrecked havoc in Tamil Nadu in the last few days, causing floods in the districts of Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) and Nellai (Tirunelveli). Several pictures and videos of the star have now surfaced on social media, where Vijay was seen distributing goods and interacting with the community members. (Also read: Director Mari Selvaraj takes part in flood relief work with Udayanidhi Stalin, rescues more than 60 people) Vijay distributed relief materials to families.

The Leo actor arrived at Tuticorin airport on December 30, where he provided assistance to the community affected by the floods. He was seen distributing relief materials, and clicking pictures with several well-wishers. Vijay was a picture of simplicity in a blue full-sleeve shirt and trousers, as he patiently handed over the materials to the members one after the other.

In one video shared by a fan on X, Vijay was seen passing on the packets to an elderly woman who fails to recognize her at first and moves ahead. When the other members tell her to return to take the materials from Vijay, the actor goes on to reassure her with a smile.

In another video, a young girl was seen excitedly trying to click a selfie with the star. Vijay paused his work and stood for the picture. He then pointed with his hand whether she required the relief materials. The girl said no and moved ahead. In another video, when another elderly woman stood beside him for a picture, the actor broke into a smile and obliged.

Earlier this week, Vijay attended the funeral of his mentor Vijaykanth on December 28 when he was mobbed by a rowdy crowd and media persons. As he tried to enter his car, a slipper was flung at him. His security caught it and threw it back to where it came from.

Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action flick Leo. It also starred Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt. It collected over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office.

