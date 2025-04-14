Vijay garlands BR Ambedkar statue in Chennai on Ambedkar Jayanti; posts note on ‘social justice, equality’. Watch

Actor and soon-to-be politician Vijay took to his social media to commemorate Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, one of the architects of the Indian Constitution, on Ambedkar Jayanti. He also posted pictures and videos of his visit to an Ambedkar statue in Palavakkam in Chennai, writing about the importance of social justice and equality for all. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan advises Vijay to ‘stick around’ irrespective of TN election results: ‘Be prepared for turbulence’) Vijay garlanded an Ambedkar statue in Palavakkam, Chennai on Monday.

Vijay garlands BR Ambedkar statue

In a video Vijay posted on X (formerly Twitter) he garlands and arranges fresh flowers at an Ambedkar statue to commemorate him. He wrote, “On the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of our Tamil Nadu Victory Party's principle leader, Dr. Ambedkar, I paid my respects by garlanding his statue in Palavakkam, Chennai.”

Pressing on the importance of equality for all, he added, “On his birth anniversary, let us pay tribute to Ambedkar, who dedicated his life to the people, emphasizing that not only legal rights, but also social justice, equality, and brotherhood are for everyone. Let us pledge to eliminate inequalities in our society and ensure equality forever.”

Upcoming work

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), in which he played dual roles as a father and son. He is now shooting for H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which will be the last film of his film career. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, it is rumoured to be a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari.

Vijay intends to enter politics soon and focus on that. In February 2024, Vijay announced the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and held his first maanaadu (political meeting) in October of that year. He plans on contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, and in a state that has a history of some actors finding success as political leaders, it remains to be seen how he fares.