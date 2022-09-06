Vikram remembers Aishwarya Rai and his Raavanan after receiving Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Mani Ratnam movie

Actor Vikram remembered his film Raavanan after recently receiving the belated Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for the movie. Vikram was honoured with the best actor award for the 2010 film. Several photos of the actor, dressed in a white shirt and mundu, from the ceremony, has emerged online. (Also Read | Vikram reacts to 'boycott Bollywood' calls, says he doesn't understand it)

Taking to Twitter, Vikram shared a brief clip from the film featuring himself and Raavanan co-star Aishwarya Rai. He captioned the post, "Many thanks to Veera for this appreciation and respect. Also to my director Mani Ratnam sir. #Ravanan."

Raavanan (2010) is a Tamil-language epic action-adventure film co-written, co-produced, and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Karthik, Prabhu Ganeshan and Priyamani.

The film was also made simultaneously in Hindi as Raavan, with actor Abhishek Bachchan reprising Vikram's role and Vikram playing the antagonist, while Aishwarya reprised her role from the original. The film was dubbed in Telugu as Villain. All three versions were released worldwide simultaneously in 2010.

Vikram is best known for his hits Sethu, Pithamagan, Anniyan and I. He recently made his debut on Twitter. Sharing a brief clip, he announced his debut under his official Twitter handle @chiyaan. He joined Twitter ahead of the release of his films – action thriller Cobra and Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Currently, Vikram is working on his next film with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Vikram's Cobra is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, and released on August 31.

Ponniyin Selvan I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Vikram is part of the film along with Aishwarya, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The period film is set to release on September 30.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON