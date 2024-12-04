Allu Arjun shares son Ayaan's handwritten note ahead of Pushpa 2 release, Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS pics from shoot

Allu Arjun's son pens note

Allu shared a handwritten note on his Instagram, which was given by his son Ayaan. The note read, “Dear Nana, I’m writing this note to express how proud I am of you and your success hard work, passion and dedication. When I see you at number 1, I feel on top of this world. Today is a special day as the worlds greatest actors’ movie is out. I understand your mixed bag of emotions, on this day. However, let me assure you that Pushpa is not just a movie but a journey and reflection of your love and passion for acting. I would take this opportunity to wish you and your team the best of luck!!”

It went on to say, “No matter the outcome, you’ll be my forever hero and idol. You have infinite fans around the universe, but I will still and forever remain the number 1 ardent fan and well wisher. From: The proudest son in the world. To: My top idol and Nana my love, heart and soul.” In the caption, Allu wrote: “Touched by my son ayaan’s love . One of my biggest achievements by far . Lucky to have such love ( he is a child so pls pardon some parts of exaggerations )”

Allu's wife Sneha Reddy also shared a picture with him on Instagram and wrote: “(red heart emoticon) #bigday.”

Rashmika shared a series of pictures from the shoot of the film. One of the pictures saw Allu in costume, sharing a laugh with director Sukumar. Another picture, taken during the promotions, saw Allu and Rashmika talking with each other.

In the long caption, Rashmika thanked the cast and crew for their love and support. She began, “Pushpa 2 is releasing tomorrow and right now I am overwhelmed with emotions.. It’s fascinating to see myself be so affected and so personally connected with this team and for a film.. never before have I ever let a film influence my emotions and today on the eve of the release I am feeling emotions I’ve never felt for a film before.”

Rashmika thanks Pushpa 2 team

She went on to add, “Hmm.. where do I begin.. Pushpa started in 2021 but for me it started waaaay before that in covid times.. I remember the team coming to my house to train me for the chitoor slang to walking on the sets of Pushpa on day 1 the release of Pushpa 1 and then starting of Pushpa 2 shooting for Pushpa 2 for sooooo long.. everyday for the last 5 years talking about Pushpa.. Sukku sir.. from the point of not knowing how to talk to him to the point where I am so so emotionally connected to him.. "

She thanked Allu Arjun and added, "Allu Arjun sir.. from I point of being so scared of sir to even talk to sir to searching for him in our crowded set to ask if the shot was ok.. Kuba sir the man of few words but the man when he smiles you know that, that shoot is freaking amazing!! Mythri movie makers my home production from the point of fighting for dates to the last day of fighting for dates haha.. Fahadh sir I got to work with you for 2 days and I’ve heard you’ve created absolute magic..on my way to watch it right now. I love mythri.. they are the best! These people mean so much to me! SO MUCH TO ME!”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music.