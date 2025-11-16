‘At least he didn't make me go shirtless’: Mahesh Babu jokingly complains about SS Rajamouli at Varanasi glimpse launch

Actor Mahesh Babu dramatically arrived on stage at the GlobeTrotter event held in Hyderabad on Saturday evening on a mechanical bull. He arrived at the event wearing an outfit inspired by his character, Rudra, from his upcoming film, Varanasi. When he took to the stage, he jokingly complained to fans about how director SS Rajamouli forced him to ride the bull and wear a shirt with no buttons. (Also Read: Varanasi trailer: Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli film sees him ride bull, wield trishul) Mahesh Babu rides a mechanical bull at the unveiling of the first look of the film Varanasi in Hyderabad.(AP)

Mahesh Babu’s complaint on SS Rajamouli at Varanasi event

At the event, as soon as Mahesh took the stage, he jokingly complained to his fans about Rajamouli and said, “I told him I’ll simply walk onto the stage. He said no. You’ve seen how he planned my entry. I said okay, sir, I will wear a shirt in my style to the event. He said it’s not possible and made me wear this. I said, but this shirt has no buttons. At least give me two. He said no again, apparently, this is the style.”

He then joked that at least Rajamouli didn’t make him go shirtless and added, “At least he didn’t make me go shirtless, I guess. Maybe that’s what he has planned next.” Mahesh also thanked his fans for staying patient through the glitches they faced at the event. Praising his own announcement trailer, he said, “I would like to thank everyone here for their support with such patience. You kept asking us for updates. How’s it? I have to tell my own dialogue. Dimma tirigi, mind block aindi (My head spun and my mind was blocked).”

About Varanasi

Varanasi is Rajamouli’s next film, following the 2022 hit RRR, which made waves worldwide. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudra, with his first look from the film being released on Saturday evening. Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, Kumbha, in it. The film is scheduled for release on Sankranthi 2027.