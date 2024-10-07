Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nani's wives dress up in orange and attend singer Smita's Navratri puja. Watch

Singer Smita hosted a Navratri puja at her residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. Decking up her Goddess idol in orange, the colour of day 4 of the festival, she asked the guests to also wear the same colour. Among numerous other guests, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Nani’s wives attended the puja. (Also Read: Inside Lakshmi Manchu's birthday bash with Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Kundrra. Watch) Anjana Yelavarthy and Surekha Konidela attended a Navratri puja hosted by Smita.

Smita’s Navratri puja

Smita shared pictures clicked by guests on her Instagram stories and a video of the festivities on her feed. The video shows how her two-storey apartment was decked out with fresh flowers and candles, with a mandir holding the Goddess at the centre. Numerous diyas flank the mandir, where her family can be seen praying.

The video also features Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha Konidela, Nani’s wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, and numerous other guests. It also shows a glimpse of the aarti and a delicious prasadam spread. Surekha can be seen weaving garlands out of fresh flowers at one point, while Anjana can be seen interacting with the guests.

Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, also posted a picture on her Instagram stories of her posing with guests. After the puja, all the guests enjoyed live Carnatic music. Smita’s daughter Shivi can be seen smiling wide as she spends time with other kids attending the puja. The singer has been hosting a puja every day since Navratri.

A screengrab of Allu Sneha Reddy's Instagram stories.

About Smita

Smita is an actor and singer who became famous in 1997 on the singing show Padutha Theeyaga, which SP Balasubrahmanyam hosted. In the 2000s she began her career as a pop artist and was famous for songs like Hai Rabba and Masaka Maska.

She even got into playback singing and is known for numbers like Evaraina Chusuntara from Anukokunda Oka Roju. She has launched numerous albums through the years, including Ishana, whose entire proceeds went to the Isha Foundation.

Chiranjeevi will soon star in Vishwambhara, Arjun will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Nani will star in HIT 3.